    Korea-based service members honor veterans past, present [Image 2 of 2]

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Duval  

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Maj. Gen. David Lesperance, director of operations, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, came together with local VFW leaders to host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Camp Humphreys, Nov. 11, 2023.

    Ceremony
    VFW
    ROK
    Army
    Lesperance

