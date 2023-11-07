Contractors ‘drive’ World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., returned to the post to move World War II-era buildings to their new foundation areas Nov. 1, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. They moved four buildings previously on in the spring of 2023. The contractors are relocating and repairing four barracks buildings, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The plan is to relocate the buildings to the new locations, lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by the end of 2023. This was the first time in Fort McCoy's history that barracks buildings were moved and saved like this. The buildings were originally constructed in 1942 when the "New Camp" at then-Camp McCoy was built during World War II. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Work continued in late October and early November by contractor JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., and Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., to “drive” four World War II-era barracks to their new foundation areas at Fort McCoy.



Earlier in 2023, on Feb. 24, March 2, April 4, and April 6, they moved the buildings from the 1600 block to new locations in the 1700, 1800, and 2800 blocks of the cantonment area. Once the buildings were moved, they were set on blocks and fenced off until further work could be completed in their new areas.



That work began this summer in early August with the building of the new foundations for the buildings, said Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) General Engineer Gareth Ferguson. As of Nov. 9, three foundations were complete and three of the barracks were fully moved on to those foundations.



“These will all (went) essentially along the same process — excavate, form and pour foundation footings, backfill/stub in utilities, foundation pour, and finally shift building onto the new foundation,” Ferguson said.



The original contract amount to do the move of the four buildings and complete all the work was approximately $1.7 million, DPW officials said.



The contract scope of work shows that in addition to moving the buildings to their new locations, the work included building new concrete foundations, installing new furnaces, hot water heaters, and completing site work such as installing utilities and completing grading and sidewalks, said DPW Construction Inspection Branch Chief Dan Hanson.



The contract scope of work also includes repairs to anything damaged during transport.



Just like earlier in the year, in moving a pair of barracks buildings in the 1700 block, the contractors were moving the 81-year-old, 90-foot, two-story barracks buildings with a remote-controlled system on wheels.



Matt Childs and his team with Heritage Movers guided one barracks building on Oct. 31 and a second building on Nov. 2 when conditions best permitted it.



Only one building needs the foundation completed yet, Ferguson said, but the contractor was steadily making progress getting that completed. The barracks, however, is now in place to be placed on to the new foundation once it’s completed.



All work is still looking to be completed by the end of 2023, officials said.



Looking back at Fort McCoy’s history, all four of the buildings were originally built 81 years ago in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. An article in the Aug. 28, 1942, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper discussed the actual construction of the cantonment area and these buildings.



“Actual building and grading operations for the erection of the hundreds of buildings began March 20, 1942, although the original survey by a corps of engineers was made in July 1941. Authorization for construction was given by the War Department on Feb. 9, 1942.”



The article also states, “Each of the new buildings is of the most modern military design for comfort and welfare of the Soldiers. All are equipped with the latest of scientific appliances. The first Soldiers to move into the new area were the Camp McCoy Military Police. Hundreds of mechanics of every type and description were employed to grade and construct the hundreds of buildings, warehouses, recreation centers, chapels, and other necessary buildings. A few months ago, this new camp site was a countryside consisting of beautiful hills and valleys studded with scrub oak, jack pine, and wild grass. Today it is one of the finest military camps in the world.”



