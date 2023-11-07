Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War II-era barracks rolls to its new foundation at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 5]

    World War II-era barracks rolls to its new foundation at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors move World War II-era barracks to its new foundation on Nov. 01, 2023 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is the next step after four World War II-era barracks were relocated from one block on the installation to new locations on post and have to be reset at their new locations with new foundations, utilities, etc. The effort to relocate barracks buildings in 2023 was the first time that effort was ever completed in Fort McCoy's history. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 13:42
    Photo ID: 8111531
    VIRIN: 231101-A-CV950-1121
    Resolution: 1918x1080
    Size: 398.15 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, World War II-era barracks rolls to its new foundation at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Barracks Construction
    World War II-era barracks

