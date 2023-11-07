Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus kicks off holiday season

Courtesy Photo | FORT RILEY, Kan. – Santa Claus and two of his elves are joined by 1st Infantry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT RILEY, Kan. – Santa Claus and two of his elves are joined by 1st Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Noyse and Fort Riley Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Poulin to cut the ribbon at Santa’s Workshop for the kickoff of this year’s Operation Santa Claus. Operation Santa Claus – Fort Riley provides toys for children of E5 and below who may be facing financial difficulties during the holiday season. All toys are donated by community members throughout the year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mackenzie Striker) see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, Kan. - The man in red from the North Pole arrived by fire engine to greet the crowd at the Nov. 2 ribbon cutting ceremony at Santa’s Workshop to kick off this year’s Operation Santa Claus.

Operation Santa Claus is in its 39th year at Fort Riley. At the ribbon cutting, 1st Infantry Division Command Sgt. Major Derek Noyse shared the story of the operation’s beginnings.



“In 1984 a group of soldiers who were restricted to Camp Funston while serving under UCMJ were detailed to picking up trash around the post,’ Noyse said. “They came up with an idea to use their time, in probably a better manner, to refurbish old toys that could be donated to children during the holidays. This act of selfless service by a group of soldiers who were in a bad situation, allowed them to do good for the community and it represents what the army and Fort Riley are all about and that’s taking care of our people.”



Santa’s Workshop has come a long way from its inception on Camp Funston. It now resides in bldg. 5306 off Normandy Drive, behind Armed Forces Bank, and has a team of eight elves and dozens of volunteers to run this year’s operations. The workshop is decked out with lighted Christmas trees, inflatables, a small village complete with illuminated deer, a station for Santa to sit when he visits and walls of stockings handmade by volunteers. A new element was added this year--hand painted murals.



Volunteer Katie Breaux, daughter of Staff Sgt. Corey Mills, this year’s Operation Santa Claus Head Elf, lent her artistic skills to enhance the festive vibes in the workshop. She planned and designed most of the new additions including painting several murals throughout the building, creating signage for the shelves of toys, and decorating all the Christmas trees. When asked why she volunteered, Breaux said “I believe every child deserves a great Christmas.”



Operation Santa Claus provides active-duty, junior-enlisted service members who have financial needs with gifts for their children during the holiday season. Last year, Operation Santa Claus serviced 1,160 children from more than 500 families.



“This program is not just an annual event, but a Fort Riley institution. It’s a testament to Fort Riley’s commitment to our service members and our amazing community support for the installation and our people,” Noyse said. “I want everybody to understand how valuable this program is. It’s important that we understand it’s completely funded by donations of gifts and money and time of our people and it helps our Soldiers in a lot of ways.”



If you are interested in learning more about Operation Santa Claus and donation opportunities, you can contact them at usarmy.riley.usag.mbx.operation-santa@army.mil or online at www.facebook.com/Opsantafortrileyks.