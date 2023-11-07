USS New York Arrives in New York City

NEW YORK - The Amphibious Assault Ship USS New York (LPD 21) arrived in New York Harbor, Nov. 8, kicking off the week-long 2023 Veterans Day New York celebration.



The USS New York will be in New York City for five days. While in New York City, the ship's crew, along with Marine and Coast Guard personnel, will engage in a range of activities throughout the week to pay tribute to the service and sacrifices of our nation's veterans. These activities include participating in the annual NYC Veterans Day Parade, conducting a wreath-laying ceremony, volunteering at the NY State Veterans Home in Queens, and joining in various community relations events.



"We're thrilled to be here in New York City for Veterans Week, and the entire crew of the USS New York is incredibly excited to participate in these events,” said Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of the USS New York (LPD-21). “It's an honor to be part of such a meaningful celebration, and we're grateful for the warm welcome and the opportunity to show our appreciation for our nation's veterans right here in this amazing city."



The New York has the primary mission of carrying Marines and equipment anywhere in the world. It can remain under the radar and place many Marines on the beach very quickly to build combat power ashore before the enemy is even aware.



New York, whose motto is “Strength Forged through Sacrifice, Never Forget” is one of three amphibious transport dock ships named in honor of the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The ship's bow stem was cast using 7.5 tons of steel salvaged from the World Trade Center. The Navy named the eighth and ninth ships of the class USS Arlington and USS Somerset in honor of the victims of the attacks on the Pentagon and United Flight 93.

Several memorials to its namesake can be found throughout the ship including uniforms from the first responders of the 9/11 attacks, the original name plate from the previous ship to bear its name, and memorabilia from various Broadway musicals and New York City sports teams. These serve the crew as daily reminders of the ship’s deep, patriotic heritage.



To stay informed about all the 2023 NYC Veterans Week events, please visit our website at www.fleetweeknewyork.com.

