NHRC Kicks-Off San Diego Fleet Week

Photo By John Marciano | SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2023) Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) participates in Fleet Week San Diego, showcasing STEM activities to area students. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano/Released)

SAN DIEGO – Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) kicked off Fleet Week San Diego at the Broadway Pier STEM Days Innovation Zone on Nov. 8.



Scientists from NHRC’s three research directorates set up displays offering hands-on interaction with research tool, data collection, experiment and mind reading (brain computer interface) demonstrations.



“Our research staff have become an integral part of the STEM Innovation Zone event,” said Dr.

Ken Earhart, NHRC’s chief science executive. “Sharing our technologies, tools and studies with the community is very rewarding, especially when you see all the enthusiasm for learning and fun the STEM students have while interacting with our staff".



NHRC’s team of scientists and researchers consists of active-duty service members, federal civil service employees and contractors, whose expertise includes operations research and data science, epidemiology and public health, physiology, microbiology, psychology and biomedical engineering.



Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas.



NHRC’s mission is to optimize military operational readiness through cutting-edge research on warfighter, veteran and family health.