    NHRC Kicks-Off San Diego Fleet Week [Image 1 of 4]

    NHRC Kicks-Off San Diego Fleet Week

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by John Marciano 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2023) Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) participates in Fleet Week San Diego, showcasing STEM activities to area students. NHRC offered hands-on interaction with research tool, data collection, experiment and mind reading (brain computer interface) demonstrations. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano/Released)

    This work, NHRC Kicks-Off San Diego Fleet Week [Image 4 of 4], by John Marciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navymedicine thisisnavymedicine fleetweek fleetweeksandiego stem

