30th Civil Engineer Squadron: Defeating Deadlines to Help Manzanita

On Oct. 15, 2023, a team of dedicated individuals achieved a remarkable feat. Their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts resulted in the procurement of $35 million in a federal grant and $8 million in a state grant for a local school. This funding would be the catalyst for vital improvements for Manzanita Public Charter School.



The team faced a deadline to request funds that required collaboration and resourcefulness. The goal was to secure $43 million in grant funding to address critical needs at Manzanita Public Charter School.



The new school lease was unlike its predecessor, spanning a lengthy 40-year term and necessitating a 30-year lease to qualify for the much-needed grants. The original lease template needed to be updated and posed a challenge of speed to update.



To the Vandenberg team, this was not just paperwork, it was a critical lifeline for the school. This paved the way for a Public School on Military Installation (PSMI) grant, providing $35 million in federal funding, supplemented by an additional $8 million in state funding. A total of $43 million was provided for new flooring, ceilings, walls, roofing, and more additions and improvements to enhance quality of life.



Breanna Timmons, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron real property realty specialist, worked closely with Crystal Adams, 30th Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager, and other vital members gathered the necessary documents to coordinate effectively.



“Pulling together the required documentation to complete the grant package was challenging because of the unique requirements of the Manzanita lease,” said Timmons. “Each document required action or review from other parties, so completing/pulling together all 12 documents within the short time frame was a complex task that required a lot of communication and coordinating. It was an absolute team win when the Manzanita lease was completed prior to the deadline.”



The Vandenberg Real Property office first learned of the grant details at the end of August, said Timmons. They would need to complete the new lease by Oct. 15, a task that is usually completed over the course of a year or more. Because of this deadline, the real property office relayed the sense of urgency to everyone who needed to sign or endorse the documents.



“We were able to get it signed and back to Lompoc Unified School District on Oct. 10,” Timmons said. “Due to the high level of urgency, everyone involved really worked together and pushed to get this done by the desired date.”



Under Timmons’ leadership, the team worked to compile a comprehensive package of 12 pivotal documents. This package included the actual lease agreement, legal reviews, environmental baseline surveys, endorsement letters, and various other essential documents. Laurie Carter, 30th CES real property realty specialist, served as a vital liaison with local agencies, ensuring that the entire process stayed on track despite the challenging deadline.



“We learned that support functions are really one team with many parts, across squadrons and functions,” said Carter. “Understanding the connections between the parts and focusing on the common goal is how we achieved the results we needed.”



In the end, multiple offices and dedicated individuals successfully secured the required funds, a testament to the power of collaboration, adaptability, and a shared commitment to a brighter future.



“The funds will impact all 459 Manzanita scholars and their families as well as the 55 Manzanita Public Charter School staff members,” said Suzanne Nicastro, Manzanita Public Charter School superintendent. “However, we also view this new campus as a gift to the Vandenberg Space Force Base community, as the new buildings and renovated outdoor space will allow for larger community events to support Vandenberg Space Force Base family life.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 12:41 Story ID: 457473 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron: Defeating Deadlines to Help Manzanita, by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.