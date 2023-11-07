MILITARY STAR Giving Away $10,000 in Gift Cards in Exchange Food Court Sweepstakes Nov. 1 to 30

DALLAS – Grabbing a bite to eat at an Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurant could pay off big for MILITARY STAR® cardmembers.



Through Nov. 30, every time military diners use their MILITARY STAR card at any participating Exchange restaurant, they earn an entry into a sweepstakes, sponsored by Subway, for a chance to win a $1,000 Exchange gift card. Ten winners will be selected, and there’s no limit to the number of entries that can be earned.



As always, MILITARY STAR cardmembers will save 10% on food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants, just one of the exclusive everyday discounts available.



“Saving on a delicious meal at the Exchange is usually its own reward, but this sweepstakes brings an added bonus of a chance at a $1,000 gift card,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Whether you’re having lunch on installation, taking a break from your holiday shopping or picking up a meal on your way home, use your MILITARY STAR for a chance to win.”



Every MILITARY STAR purchase at an Exchange restaurant could be doubly lucky, as each card swipe from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 also automatically earns an entry into MILITARY STAR’s Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners will have their entire card balances paid off while 35 other winners will receive statement credits of $1,000 or $500.



In addition to the everyday 10% restaurant discount, MILITARY STAR cardmembers also receive:



• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• Free standard shipping on online orders.

• Unlimited 2% rewards on purchases (excluding Military Clothing line of credit).

• 10% off all first-day purchases for new cardmembers.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• One low APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



For sweepstakes rules, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



