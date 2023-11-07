Tonawanda resident Camille Langefeld becomes senior enlisted Airman at 107th Attack Wing

Courtesy Photo | Command Chief Master Sergeant Camille Langenfeld, who joined the New York Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Chief Master Sergeant Camille Langenfeld, who joined the New York Air National Guard’s 107th Fighter Interceptor Wing in 1990, became the 107th Attack Wing’s top enlisted Airmen during an October 22, 2023 ceremony at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. NY Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt Jason Carr. see less | View Image Page

NIAGARA FALLS, NY- Command Chief Master Sergeant Camille Langenfeld, who joined the New York Air National Guard’s 107th Fighter Interceptor Wing in 1990, became the 107th Attack Wing’s top enlisted Airmen during an October 22, 2023 ceremony at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

She replaced Command Chief Master Sgt. Edward Stefik, who has served in the position since 2017.

Langenfeld, a Tonawanda resident, said she was “ very excited and honored’ to have been selected for the job.

Col. Andrew Carlson, the wing commander, praised Langenfeld’s dedication and abilities.

“We look forward to her continued leadership, mentorship, and emphasis on taking care of our Airmen,” he said.

Langenfeld has served in a variety of positions during her time in the 107th, reflecting the wing’s transition from the role of fighter wing, to air-to-air refueling, to airlift transportation, and now to attack wing.

She has spent most of her career in the wing’s operations group and mission support group. The positions she has held include personnel specialist, KC-135 refueling book operator, flight engineer, intelligence office superintendent, and senior enlisted leader for the 107th Force Support Squadron.

“It’s been quite the journey, between both the Mission Support Group and Operations Group, and multiple positions throughout my career,” Langenfeld said.

She has accumulated 163 hours of combat flight time, and 88 hours of combat support time.

Her awards include the Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal and air and Space Commendation Medal (each with one oak leaf cluster), and the Air and Space Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters.

She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from SUNY Empire State College, and four Associates of Applied Science degrees from the Community College of the Air Force- Personnel Administration, Education and Training Technology, Aviation Operations and Intelligence Analysis.

Langenfeld said that one of her priorities would be to grow the wing’s mentoring program, which is designed to help Airmen develop professionally.

“I think it is very important for our wing members to pass on any professional development information to those who are striving for career progression”, said Langenfeld.

The 107th Attack Wing operates the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft. Elements of the wing are also involved in space operations and tactical air support of ground forces.