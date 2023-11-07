Fort Moore honors retired service members

Photo By Denise Mosley | FORT MOORE, Ga- Verna Clemons poses for a photo with her husband, Mack Clemons, a...... read more read more Photo By Denise Mosley | FORT MOORE, Ga- Verna Clemons poses for a photo with her husband, Mack Clemons, a 22-year retired Army veteran, in celebration of her retirement during the 41st Annual Retiree Appreciation Day Nov. 3, at Fort Moore, Ga. Clemons spent the last 15 years of her career as a military retirement services officer. (U.S. Army photo by Denise Mosley, MCoE Photographer) see less | View Image Page

Military retirees and family members gathered for a lunch, health fair, and benefits update during the 41st Annual Retiree Appreciation Day Nov. 3 at Fort Moore, Ga. The theme was “Maintaining the Army’s All-Volunteer Force,” which is marking its 50th anniversary this year.



The event featured vendor exhibits, casualty and legal assistance, raffle, door prizes, and guest speaker retired Navy Capt. Paul Frost, program director for the Military Officers Association of America.



“We are struggling for talent, and almost every service has recruiting challenges,” Frost said. “If we are going to maintain an all-volunteer force, then we need to protect military pay and benefits to entice our young citizens to serve.”



Fort Moore celebrates RAD yearly to show gratitude and appreciation to retired service members.



“I would encourage all veterans and retirees to come to this type of event,” said Mack Clemons a 22-year Army veteran. “If you have a family member who might not be aware of their retirement benefits, reach out to them and let them know (about) this event and let them know about the opportunities in serving in the military.”



In addition to recognizing retired service members, this year also marked the retirement of Verna Clemons, a Fort Moore retirement services officer, who has held the position for 15 years.