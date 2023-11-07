Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Moore honors retired service members

    FORT MOORE, Ga- Verna Clemons poses for a photo with her husband, Mack Clemons

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Story by Alexander Gago 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Military retirees and family members gathered for a lunch, health fair, and benefits update during the 41st Annual Retiree Appreciation Day Nov. 3 at Fort Moore, Ga. The theme was “Maintaining the Army’s All-Volunteer Force,” which is marking its 50th anniversary this year.

    The event featured vendor exhibits, casualty and legal assistance, raffle, door prizes, and guest speaker retired Navy Capt. Paul Frost, program director for the Military Officers Association of America.

    “We are struggling for talent, and almost every service has recruiting challenges,” Frost said. “If we are going to maintain an all-volunteer force, then we need to protect military pay and benefits to entice our young citizens to serve.”

    Fort Moore celebrates RAD yearly to show gratitude and appreciation to retired service members.

    “I would encourage all veterans and retirees to come to this type of event,” said Mack Clemons a 22-year Army veteran. “If you have a family member who might not be aware of their retirement benefits, reach out to them and let them know (about) this event and let them know about the opportunities in serving in the military.”

    In addition to recognizing retired service members, this year also marked the retirement of Verna Clemons, a Fort Moore retirement services officer, who has held the position for 15 years.

    41st Annual Retiree Appreciation Day

    Fort Moore Retiree Appreciation Day 2023

