    41st Annual Retiree Appreciation Day

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Denise Mosley 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    FORT MOORE, Ga- Verna Clemons poses for a photo with her husband, Mack Clemons, a 22-year retired Army veteran, in celebration of her retirement during the 41st Annual Retiree Appreciation Day Nov. 3, at Fort Moore, Ga. Clemons spent the last 15 years of her career as a military retirement services officer. (U.S. Army photo by Denise Mosley, MCoE Photographer)

