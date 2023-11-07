FORT MOORE, Ga- Verna Clemons poses for a photo with her husband, Mack Clemons, a 22-year retired Army veteran, in celebration of her retirement during the 41st Annual Retiree Appreciation Day Nov. 3, at Fort Moore, Ga. Clemons spent the last 15 years of her career as a military retirement services officer. (U.S. Army photo by Denise Mosley, MCoE Photographer)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 08:41
|Photo ID:
|8113179
|VIRIN:
|231106-A-SR337-9536
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st Annual Retiree Appreciation Day, by Denise Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Moore honors retired service members
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT