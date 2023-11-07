MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Earn Triple Points Plus Special Discounts for Veterans Day Weekend Nov. 10 to 12

Photo By Marisa Conner | What’s better than MILITARY STAR double points? Triple points!!! In honor of...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | What’s better than MILITARY STAR double points? Triple points!!! In honor of Veterans Day, cardmembers will earn triple points on all purchases made Nov. 10-12, plus save 15% at Exchange restaurants, 10 cents on every gallon of gas and $10 on a $25 purchase from mall vendors. Get the savings details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2xP. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® is celebrating Veterans Day with bigger discounts and triple points.



From Nov. 10 through Nov. 12, cardmembers will receive:

• Triple rewards points on purchases (excluding Military Clothing plan).

• 15% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall vendors (coupon required).



“Veterans Day is a special time to honor all the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our Nation,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “MILITARY STAR thanks and celebrates these heroes.”



For more information on MILITARY STAR, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



