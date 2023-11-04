NSWCPD Contractor Joseph Anyzek Saves a Life

Courtesy Photo | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) contractor Joseph Anyzek...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) contractor Joseph Anyzek became a hero when he used his CPR, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and First Aid training to save the life of a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) electrician who suffered a severe shock while refurbishing a workspace. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

While contractors for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) are crucial to the United States Navy’s mission, they are usually not called upon to act in life-or-death situations. Still, NSWCPD contractor Joseph Anyzek displayed the poise of a seasoned Navy Sailor when he witnessed a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) electrician’s life put into jeopardy from a severe shock while refurbishing a workspace.



“I was at my desk and heard a crash, and then a lot of commotion and hollering for 911. I walked into the room where the incident occurred and saw a man down and in trouble. There was a gentleman trying to start CPR, but it did not look like he knew exactly what to do. Someone looked at me since I had just arrived and asked me if I knew CPR. The next thing I knew I was performing CPR and then administering the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on [the man],” Anyzek said speaking on the ordeal.



The Senior System Engineer knew right away from the questions being asked by onlookers that this was a dire situation for which he needed to act quickly.



“Once I was asked if I knew CPR, I knew he was in big trouble. From that point on, I assumed control of the situation. I’m not sure what kicked in for me, but thankfully I was able to think clearly and remember enough of my CPR/AED/First Aid training to save him,” Anyzek said.



The NSWCPD contractor has been prepared for a situation like this for over 20 years because of AED, CPR, First Aid, and First Responder training from a previous employer and he has made sure to keep those skills sharp.



“I was required to have AED, CPR, First Aid, and First Responder certifications yearly due to some of the work some of the employees did under my management. Some of the more dangerous tasks were transitioned out from under my watch over time, so it only became voluntary by my previous employer to stay trained ... Since I had a family, I thought it was in our best interests [my family’s] to keep my training current,” Anyzek said.



The NAVFAC electrician was able to be resuscitated and monitored further by first responders because of Anyzek’s quick thinking and ability to stay calm under immense pressure.



While even the most usually composed people may have difficulty staying lucid during a real emergency, Anyzek made sure to put everything in perspective for those with the ability to lend a helping hand.



“If you have the training needed to assist someone in trouble, and there is a life-or-death situation, you need to step up. It’s your civic duty. Not everyone knows how to save a life,” he said.



He added that everyone regardless of ability can “keep your eyes open to everything going on around you at all times. You never know when an accident will happen.”



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.