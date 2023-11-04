Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) contractor Joseph Anyzek became a hero when he used his CPR, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and First Aid training to save the life of a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) electrician who suffered a severe shock while refurbishing a workspace. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|8111416
|VIRIN:
|231107-O-YX827-1610
|Resolution:
|2467x2803
|Size:
|608.29 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSWCPD Contractor Joseph Anyzek Saves a Life, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWCPD Contractor Joseph Anyzek Saves a Life
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT