Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWCPD Contractor Joseph Anyzek Saves a Life

    NSWCPD Contractor Joseph Anyzek Saves a Life

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) contractor Joseph Anyzek became a hero when he used his CPR, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and First Aid training to save the life of a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) electrician who suffered a severe shock while refurbishing a workspace. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 12:09
    Photo ID: 8111416
    VIRIN: 231107-O-YX827-1610
    Resolution: 2467x2803
    Size: 608.29 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCPD Contractor Joseph Anyzek Saves a Life, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWCPD Contractor Joseph Anyzek Saves a Life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hero
    NSWCPD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division
    Joseph Anyzek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT