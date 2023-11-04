Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) contractor Joseph Anyzek became a hero when he used his CPR, Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and First Aid training to save the life of a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) electrician who suffered a severe shock while refurbishing a workspace. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 12:09 Photo ID: 8111416 VIRIN: 231107-O-YX827-1610 Resolution: 2467x2803 Size: 608.29 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWCPD Contractor Joseph Anyzek Saves a Life, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.