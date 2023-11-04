Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNCC Last Call For Spring I Applications

    A graphic illustration of a U.S. Navy chief petty officer looking at the last call for Spring I applications.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Story by Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    QUANTICO, Va. – U.S. Naval Community College is taking applications for its Spring I term until November 9, 2023. 

    ​​​​​​​Any active duty enlisted Sailor, Marine, or Coast Guardsman wishing to start their lifelong journey of education with USNCC has until November 9 to apply for one of several degree program offered.  

    USNCC offers 11 associate degree tracks across eight concentration areas with plans for more in the future. The current degree tracks include: 

    * Aviation Maintenance Technology with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 
    * Cybersecurity
    ** Information Assurance Track with Western Governors University 
    ** Network Administration Track with Northern Virginia Community College 
    ** Networking and Policy Track with University of Maryland Global Campus 
    * Data Analytics with Western Governors University 
    * Maritime Logistics 
    ** Management Track with Tidewater Community College 
    ** Technical Specialist Track with Arizona State University 
    * Military Studies with Arizona State University 
    * Nuclear Engineering Technology with Alexandria Technical and Community College 
    * Organizational Leadership with Arizona State University 
    * Uncrewed Systems with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 

    Each of the degree programs has a guaranteed pathway to a four-year degree with little to no loss of credit.  

    In addition to the available degree program options, USNCC also offers two stand-alone certificate programs: the Naval Studies Certificate and the Undergraduate Certificate in Nuclear Engineering Fundamentals. These certificate programs are also open to those who already have a degree and are looking to round out their professional development. 

    The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC. 

