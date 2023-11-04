Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNCC Last Call For Spring I Applications

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    A graphic illustration of a U.S. Navy chief petty officer looking at the last call for Spring I Applications for the United States Naval Community College. USNCC is taking applications at usncc.edu until November 9, 2023 for classes that start in January. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 10:38
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    College
    Learning
    Education
    Application
    USNCC

