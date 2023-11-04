USNCC Last Call For Spring I Applications

A graphic illustration of a U.S. Navy chief petty officer looking at the last call for Spring I Applications for the United States Naval Community College. USNCC is taking applications at usncc.edu until November 9, 2023 for classes that start in January. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

