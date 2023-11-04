Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Infantry Division Conducts Command Post Exercise

    Servicemembers awarded unit coins for CPXIII

    Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division and Task...... read more read more

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    11.06.2023

    Story by Capt. Charlie Egan 

    3rd Infantry Division

    BOLESŁAWIEC, Poland –The 3rd Infantry Division built readiness through participation in a multi-domain, multi-corps, and multinational operations command post exercise, also known as CPX III, alongside Estonian and Lithuanian military members October 27 through November 3.

    The exercise bolstered the readiness of the division and exhibited the scalability, flexibility, and survivability of the mobile command post to NATO allies and partners, while simultaneously demonstrating the interoperability of each participating nation.

    “This exercise was a great opportunity to test our command and control and interoperability with partner nations,” said Col. Jason Rosenstrauch, the 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff. “Now we can see where our strengths and weaknesses are and learn from them.”

    Throughout the exercise, the division integrated liaisons from the Lithuanian defense forces. Like other NATO allies, the Lithuanians use similar procedures, doctrine, and the same military decision-making process, but the exercise still provided a great learning opportunity.

    The Army deploying to multiple locations across Europe has provided the opportunity to work with international partners. 3rd Infantry Division has held this mission for nearly two months.

    “The ability to establish the [main command post] at [Bolesławiec] has allowed our partners and allies to come and see our processes,” said Maj Gen. Chris Norrie, the 3ID commanding general. “Their support, as well as the stalwart friendship and hospitality of the Polish Armed Forces has made this mission so successful for other Army units, and this exercise is further proof of that alliance.”

    The CPX is part of the Allied Spirit exercise series, a U.S. European Command-directed multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners. This exercise along with the other exercises in the Allied Spirit series support V Corps’ mission to increase higher headquarters readiness in NATO and reassure our commitment to partners and allies in the region.

