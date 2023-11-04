Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Servicemembers awarded unit coins for CPXIII

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    11.03.2023

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division and Task Force Marne, addresses servicemembers during the Command Post Exercise III award ceremony at Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 3, 2023. Norrie expressed the importance of the training exercise would test Soldier capabilities to aid countries in need. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt Moses Howard II)

    Third Infantry Division Conducts Command Post Exercise

