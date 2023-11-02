Ice Cold! Exchange Shoppers Can Win a Yeti Tundra Cooler

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can keep things chill with a chance to win a new cooler in the Yeti Tundra Cooler sweepstakes.



From Nov. 10 to Nov. 16, Exchange shoppers 18 years and older in the continental U.S. can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of two 45-quart YETI Tundra cooler prizes, valued at $295 each.



“This is a great opportunity to win something of practical use for all seasons,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Whether you’re camping or having a day at the beach, this cooler will have you covered.”



No purchase is necessary to win. Winners will be notified by Dec. 8. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



