U.S. Navy Sailors volunteer at a Republic of Korea orphanage

Courtesy Photo | CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Oct. 13, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Marisol Bennett, from San Diego, mows lawn at the Jinhae Hope Home in Chinhae, South Korea as part of a community relations event during a scheduled port visit by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), Oct. 13. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Riley Black)

By Operations Specialist 2nd Class Riley Black

USS Shoup Public Affairs Assistant



CHINHAE, South Korea – U.S. Navy Sailors volunteered at a local orphanage during a scheduled port visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae, Oct. 13.



More than 40 Sailors from the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group participated in the event at the Jinhae Hope Home in Chinhae, South Korea, an orphanage dedicated to protecting, raising and mentoring children to grow up as good members of society, supporting more than 70 children ranging in age from toddlers to college students.



“It is a very rewarding opportunity for Sailors and orphans to interact with each other,” said Lt. Nahum Melendez, the chaplain aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86). “Everyone welcomed us into their home with open arms and it was a very fulfilling experience for everyone involved.”



To start the day, a local break-dancing team entertained Sailors with a dance performance. For some, this was a welcomed reminder of home and the family and friends awaiting their return.



“I was very impressed with the Youth Breakdancing Team,” said Operations Specialist 2nd class Marisol Bennett. “My brothers are break dancers so I know how much hard work goes into doing the flares, head spins and choreography.”



Sailors spent the rest of the day working on service projects such as clearing bushes, providing landscaping, conducting facility maintenance, and spending time with the orphans and their caretakers.



“Interacting with the orphans was a reconnecting point for many of us,” said Melendez. “They reminded me of perseverance and hope. These talented boys and girls will be future professionals, future parents and perhaps future service members. We have many of our own Sailors who were once orphans themselves and serving this project brought to them many cherished memories. This is why we do community relations – to allow our Sailors to exercise their volunteer spirit while remembering where they come from, and in exchange instill thankfulness for what they have.”



U.S. Navy Sailors have regularly volunteered at the orphanage for several decades. Their efforts serve to maintain and strengthen an already positive international relationship while showing continued dedication to allies.



“When the Director gave us a tour of the facilities it was nice seeing framed photos and plaques from Navy ships that had done (volunteer work) there before us,” said Bennett. “I’m glad I got the opportunity to be a part of that tradition and history.”



Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.