CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Oct. 13, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Marisol Bennett, from San Diego, mows lawn at the Jinhae Hope Home in Chinhae, South Korea as part of a community relations event during a scheduled port visit by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), Oct. 13. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Riley Black)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 22:24
|Photo ID:
|8103078
|VIRIN:
|231013-N-HP061-1002
|Resolution:
|2838x2270
|Size:
|983.23 KB
|Location:
|CHINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors volunteer at a Republic of Korea orphanage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
