U.S. Navy Sailors volunteer at a Republic of Korea orphanage

CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Oct. 13, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Marisol Bennett, from San Diego, mows lawn at the Jinhae Hope Home in Chinhae, South Korea as part of a community relations event during a scheduled port visit by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), Oct. 13. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Riley Black)

