    U.S. Navy Sailors volunteer at a Republic of Korea orphanage

    CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Oct. 13, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Marisol Bennett, from San Diego, mows lawn at the Jinhae Hope Home in Chinhae, South Korea as part of a community relations event during a scheduled port visit by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), Oct. 13. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Riley Black)

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors volunteer at a Republic of Korea orphanage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMREL
    Republic of Korea
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70
    Port Visit
    Jinhae Hope Home

