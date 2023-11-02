Army & Air Force Exchange Service Unveils $12.7 Million Express Convenience Store at JBSA-Randolph

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service unveiled Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph’s first Express convenience store with a gas station, ushering in a new era of support for nearly 345,000 authorized military shoppers in and around San Antonio.



502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio Commander Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers joined Exchange Chief Operating Officer Jason Rosenberg and other leaders to cut the ribbon on the $12.7 million Express on Nov. 1.



“AAFES has been with us serving the military since 1895. They’re stepping off into the future with the kind of service they’re providing now,” Driggers said. “The Exchange is a partner. We can’t do what we do without their partnership. When you see that big ‘X,’ whether you’re Iraq, in Afghanistan, in Okinawa or at JBSA—it’s part of home.”



The 12,900-square-foot convenience store features a Burger King with a two-lane drive-thru; Hunt Brothers Pizza; Chopz; Eddie Peppers Tacos to Go; a Snack Avenue with coffee bar, drink station and heat-and-eat meals; better-for-you snacks; and three self-checkout kiosks. A 16-pump gas station dispensing Valero fuel 24/7 replaces a decades-old eight-pump kiosk.



“The Exchange is truly honored to deliver this modern convenience store, right here on the legendary Avenue of Flags, to this amazing community,” Rosenberg said. “It is a privilege to serve Joint Base San Antonio and do our part to improve the Quality-of-Life for service members and families in the area.”



Plans for the $12.7 million Express began in 2016. The Exchange—not American taxpayers— funded the majority of the cost. The Air Force supported the project with nearly $700,000 in companion utility and infrastructure work.



The Express was designed to modernize and improve the shopping experience for active-duty service members, their families, Veterans, retirees and Department of Defense civilians.



“I tried the wraps today and I’ll definitely be coming back for those and to get food in the Burger King drive thru too,” said Staff Sgt. Florisel Felton, who currently lives in San Antonio while assigned to JBSA-Randolph. “I actually came here for gas the other day and was able to fuel up right away, so I’ll be using the Express as my go-to stop for gas now.”



When the Joint Base-San Antonio military community shops and dines at the Express, they’re making their communities stronger: 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in military communities. About 60% of Exchange earnings support military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange’s remaining earnings are reinvested in improving the shopping experience with projects like the JBSA-Randolph Express.



All authorized installation visitors can purchase food and dine tax-free at the Express. The restaurants offer better-for-you menu choices as part of the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 initiative. Visitors can also identify BE FIT 360-approved food items at the Express with easy-to-spot Healthier Choices, Healthier Lifestyle shelf tags.



“At the Exchange, we are family serving family,” Rosenberg said. “We are honored to be part of the Joint Base San Antonio family.”



The JSBA-Randolph Express at 10935 First St. West, Building 1067, is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Burger King is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 210-536-3676.



