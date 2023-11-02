MILITARY STAR Card Has Second-Lowest APR Among All Retail Credit Cards, According to Study

Photo By Marisa Conner | Bankrate’s annual Retail Cards Study rates MILITARY STAR’s APR as second-lowest...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Bankrate’s annual Retail Cards Study rates MILITARY STAR’s APR as second-lowest among all store cards. With holiday shopping season kicking off and credit card rates at an all-time high, the MILITARY STAR card continues its commitment to providing the military community fair and flexible terms, including one low APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score. Read more about the benefits of the card: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2xf. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The MILITARY STAR® card has the second-lowest APR among all store cards, according to Bankrate’s annual Retail Cards Study.



The card, available exclusively to the military community, has an APR of 15.49%, almost half the current record-high 30.24% average of retail cards surveyed by Bankrate. MILITARY STAR’s rate is offered to all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.



According to Bankrate, only the Amazon Secured Card offers a lower interest rate but requires cardholders to put down a deposit equal to their credit line. Nearly half of the 107 store cards included in the Bankrate study had APRs over 30%.



“With the holiday shopping season kicking off and credit card rates at an all-time high, the MILITARY STAR card continues to deliver the very best terms to the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “That includes one low APR for everybody and no annual, late or over-limit fees.”



And unlike most store cards, the MILITARY STAR card never charges deferred interest following 0% promotions, meaning shoppers who do not pay off their balance by the end of the promotional period are not charged “back interest” for the entire promotional period.



The MILITARY STAR card also offers Pay Your Way plans, which provide cardmembers with a powerful budgeting tool for larger purchases. Pay Your Way plans offer fixed monthly payments and a reduced APR of 9.99% for purchases beginning at $300.



Shoppers who use the MILITARY STAR card and shop the Exchange not only save but give back, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military communities it serves. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs that make life better for service members and families.



Cardmembers also receive exclusive discounts and rewards, including:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange gas stations.

• 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants.

• 10% discount on all first-day purchases.

• Unlimited 2% rewards. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing plan).

• Free standard shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.



In 2022, these and other MILITARY STAR card-exclusive savings added up to a $435 million annual benefit for the military community.



For more information on MILITARY STAR, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



