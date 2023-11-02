Beauty Brands Highlight Holiday Shopping Ideas on Exchange’s ‘Beauty Live’ in November

Photo By Keiana Holleman | Glam up your look with makeup and skincare products currently trending at the...... read more read more Photo By Keiana Holleman | Glam up your look with makeup and skincare products currently trending at the Exchange! #BeautyLive is featuring advice and gift ideas from top brands on Facebook Live all November long — just in time to inspire your holiday shopping lists. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2x9. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can curate their holiday shopping lists and upgrade beauty routines with expert insight from brand representatives with Dolce & Gabbana, Estée Lauder and Clinique, Dermalogica, Sol de Janeiro, Farmacy, Maybelline and PUR Beauty on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s “Beauty Live” Facebook broadcasts in November.



On Nov. 1, shoppers can tune in to “Beauty Live” at noon Central on the Exchange’s Facebook page to get an idea how to sweeten their fragrance collections with Dolce & Gabbana. Viewers can also gain beauty tips and insights from:



• Estée Lauder and Clinique at noon Central on Nov. 3

• Dermalogica at noon Central on Nov. 7

• Milani Cosmetics at noon Central on Nov. 8

• Sol de Janeiro at noon Central on Nov. 15

• Farmacy at noon Central on Nov. 17

• Maybelline at 12:30 p.m. Central on Nov. 22

• PUR Beauty at noon Central on Nov. 29



Authorized Exchange shoppers, including Department of Defense civilians and retirees, can visit select Exchange stores on Nov. 4 for free makeovers and live demonstrations of trending products at the Exchange’s Beauty and Bling Event. For more details, shoppers can visit their local Exchange store or Publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/beauty-bar/.



All products featured on “Beauty Live” can be purchased at military-exclusive prices — always tax-free — at ShopMyExchange.com and in select stores. Previous episodes of “Beauty Live,” featuring insider beauty, skin and haircare advice from Shiseido, DevaCurl, Estée Lauder and Clinique, Bare Minerals, Black Radiance, Jack Black Skin Care, Murad and more can be viewed on Facebook.com/ShopMyExchange.



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



