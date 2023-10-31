Exchange, Marvel Studios Bring Complimentary Screenings of “The Marvels” to All Reel Time Theaters

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Marvel Studios will offer complimentary...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Marvel Studios will offer complimentary screenings of “The Marvels” on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at all Reel Time Theater locations worldwide. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Marvel Studios will offer complimentary screenings of “The Marvels” on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at all Reel Time Theater locations worldwide.



All Reel Time Theater locations will offer the complimentary screening and domestic locations will give away free keychains for attendees while supplies last.



“The Exchange is excited to team up with Marvel Studios to bring these special showings to all of our theaters in honor of Veterans Day,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This will be an excellent way for service members and their families to come together on this special weekend.”



Moviegoers can follow their local Exchange’s Facebook page and the Reel Time Movie Guide for more information.



In Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.” “The Marvels” hits U.S. theaters on November 10.



Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson

Director: Nia DaCosta

Producer: Kevin Feige

Executive Producers: Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, Matthew Jenkins

Screenplay by: Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik



“The Marvels” is the Exchange’s 387th distributor appreciation complimentary screening of a major motion picture and eighth in 2023.

