    Readout of Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee

    VCNO Adm. Lisa Franchetti Meets with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray | WASHINGTON (Nov. 1, 2023) - Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee in the Pentagon today to discuss opportunities to increase interoperability and integration between the two navies.

    The leaders reaffirmed the strength of the U.S. Navy-Royal Canadian Navy relationship and discussed Royal Canadian Navy anti-submarine warfare efforts, operations in the Indo-Pacific, and efforts to increase Arctic operations and presence.

    The U.S. and Royal Canadian Navies regularly operate together. Notably, both navies participated in this year’s Large Scale Global Exercise, Formidable Shield, and Baltic Operations exercise, as well as supported numerous international joint operations.

    Franchetti and Topshee last met in September at the U.S. Navy’s International Seapower Symposium in Newport, Rhode Island.

    Date Posted: 11.01.2023
