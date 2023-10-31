Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCNO Adm. Lisa Franchetti Meets with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (Nov. 1, 2023) - Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee for an office call in the Pentagon, Nov. 1. The leaders discussed opportunities to increase interoperability and integration between the two navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 8100398
    VIRIN: 231101-N-UD469-2003
    Resolution: 4563x3259
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, VCNO Adm. Lisa Franchetti Meets with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee, by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canada
    VCNO
    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    Franchetti
    Topshee

