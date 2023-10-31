WASHINGTON (Nov. 1, 2023) - Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee for an office call in the Pentagon, Nov. 1. The leaders discussed opportunities to increase interoperability and integration between the two navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8100398
|VIRIN:
|231101-N-UD469-2003
|Resolution:
|4563x3259
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, VCNO Adm. Lisa Franchetti Meets with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee, by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Readout of Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT