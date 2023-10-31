WASHINGTON (Nov. 1, 2023) - Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee for an office call in the Pentagon, Nov. 1. The leaders discussed opportunities to increase interoperability and integration between the two navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 16:33 Photo ID: 8100398 VIRIN: 231101-N-UD469-2003 Resolution: 4563x3259 Size: 2.76 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VCNO Adm. Lisa Franchetti Meets with Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Vice Adm. Angus Topshee, by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.