KFOR Soldiers Provide Dental Care to Local Students

Maj. Carl Jackson, a Dentist from 251th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) of the South Carolina National Guard doesn't only support the dental readiness of Soldiers, he shares his love of dental care and education with communities all over the world. On July 25, 2023 Maj. Jackson spent the morning with the Future School in Gjilan, a language school for children in Kosovo. Maj. Jackson opened the class with a video on dental care followed by an interactive demonstration of proper brushing techniques. Students were able to receive dental exams following the class. One student who aspires to be a dentist was even given the opportunity to learn how to do a dental exam. "This is my first love, my passion is outreach," Jackson said. "I try to make it exciting and enjoyable. I want children to value dental healthcare and healthcare in general" Maj. Jackson has 18 years of practice in dentistry, and has done community outreach in Jamaica, and has provided emergency dental care to orphanages around the United States. "For me, Dentistry is not a profession, it's a ministry," he said.

“For me, Dentistry is not a profession, it's a ministry,” he said.