    Reminder for Missouri River Basin fall public meetings

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Story by Paco Hamm 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    This is a reminder that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host its fall public meeting series for the Missouri River Basin November 7-9, 2023. These public meetings are held each spring and fall across the Missouri River Basin and provide an update on current year's runoff and reservoir operations, as well as planned operations for the next year's runoff season.

    Here are the specific dates, times and locations:

    Fall Public Meetings

    Specific dates, times and locations are listed below and can be found on the website at https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/.

    Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Poplar, Montana

    Start Time: 10:00 MT
    Fort Peck Community College
    605 Indian Ave, Poplar, MT 59255
    Tuesday, Nov. 7 - Bismarck, North Dakota

    Start time: 17:00 CT
    Bismarck State College, NECE Bldg.15, Bavendick Stateroom
    1200 Schafer Street, Bismarck, ND 58501
    Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Pierre, South Dakota

    Start time: 10:00 CT
    Ramkota Hotel (Lake Rm)
    920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
    Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Lower Brule, South Dakota

    Start time: 13:00 CT
    Lower Brule Community Center (gymnasium)
    Lower Brule, SD 57548
    Thursday, Nov. 9 - Smithville, Missouri

    Start time: 10:00 CT
    Jerry Litton Visitor Center
    16311 DD Hwy, Smithville, MO 64089
    Thursday, Nov. 9 – Bellevue, Nebraska

    Start time: 17:00 CT
    Bellevue University, Hitchcock Humanities Building, 1040 Bruin Blvd, Criss Auditorium
    1000 Galvin Road South, Bellevue, NE 68005

