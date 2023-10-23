Reminder for Missouri River Basin fall public meetings

This is a reminder that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host its fall public meeting series for the Missouri River Basin November 7-9, 2023. These public meetings are held each spring and fall across the Missouri River Basin and provide an update on current year's runoff and reservoir operations, as well as planned operations for the next year's runoff season.
Here are the specific dates, times and locations:
Fall Public Meetings
Specific dates, times and locations are listed below and can be found on the website at https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/.
Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Poplar, Montana
Start Time: 10:00 MT
Fort Peck Community College
605 Indian Ave, Poplar, MT 59255
Tuesday, Nov. 7 - Bismarck, North Dakota
Start time: 17:00 CT
Bismarck State College, NECE Bldg.15, Bavendick Stateroom
1200 Schafer Street, Bismarck, ND 58501
Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Pierre, South Dakota
Start time: 10:00 CT
Ramkota Hotel (Lake Rm)
920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Lower Brule, South Dakota
Start time: 13:00 CT
Lower Brule Community Center (gymnasium)
Lower Brule, SD 57548
Thursday, Nov. 9 - Smithville, Missouri
Start time: 10:00 CT
Jerry Litton Visitor Center
16311 DD Hwy, Smithville, MO 64089
Thursday, Nov. 9 – Bellevue, Nebraska
Start time: 17:00 CT
Bellevue University, Hitchcock Humanities Building, 1040 Bruin Blvd, Criss Auditorium
1000 Galvin Road South, Bellevue, NE 68005
