Reminder for Missouri River Basin fall public meetings

This is a reminder that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host its fall public meeting series for the Missouri River Basin November 7-9, 2023. These public meetings are held each spring and fall across the Missouri River Basin and provide an update on current year's runoff and reservoir operations, as well as planned operations for the next year's runoff season.



Here are the specific dates, times and locations:



Fall Public Meetings



Specific dates, times and locations are listed below and can be found on the website at https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/.



Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Poplar, Montana



Start Time: 10:00 MT

Fort Peck Community College

605 Indian Ave, Poplar, MT 59255

Tuesday, Nov. 7 - Bismarck, North Dakota



Start time: 17:00 CT

Bismarck State College, NECE Bldg.15, Bavendick Stateroom

1200 Schafer Street, Bismarck, ND 58501

Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Pierre, South Dakota



Start time: 10:00 CT

Ramkota Hotel (Lake Rm)

920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Lower Brule, South Dakota



Start time: 13:00 CT

Lower Brule Community Center (gymnasium)

Lower Brule, SD 57548

Thursday, Nov. 9 - Smithville, Missouri



Start time: 10:00 CT

Jerry Litton Visitor Center

16311 DD Hwy, Smithville, MO 64089

Thursday, Nov. 9 – Bellevue, Nebraska



Start time: 17:00 CT

Bellevue University, Hitchcock Humanities Building, 1040 Bruin Blvd, Criss Auditorium

1000 Galvin Road South, Bellevue, NE 68005

