The Halloween spirit hits USAG-Italy with trunk-or-treat event

By Chelsy Lyons, USAG Italy Public Affairs

VICENZA, Italy – Ghouls and goblins descended upon Caserma Ederle for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s trunk-or-treat Oct. 27, plus a few dinosaurs, princesses and superheroes.



An estimated 3,000 American and Italian families showed up in costume to celebrate Halloween at the various tents, booths, and of course, trunks. Each unit or organization designed their trunks to compete for the best presentation. The spook-filled event is just one of many events the garrison offers each season for the community.



“It was way bigger than we imagined it would be,” said event organizer, Tedvis Adams, an Operations Specialist with U.S. Army Garrison Italy.



The festival — which was sponsored by multiple U.S. Army units and community members—also featured dunk tanks, haunted houses, and savory barbecue classics provided by the Arena.



“It is insane, and great, and amazing and overstimulating,” said Josie DiFillippo, who attended the event with her two children who dressed as Harry Potter characters.



For Capt. Glorianne Deleon, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), who costumed as Wednesday Adams, events like the trunk-or-treat help families feel at home.



“It’s difficult for families to move and live overseas. I grew up as an Army brat and events like these are what I grew up with,” Deleon said. “To have an area where you can have those things that keep you rooted to home is awesome.”



The witches-themed table, hosted by the 207th was a success, she said. Witchlike 1st Sgt. Katrina James cast spells on patrons to buy their bake sale items. Later, James praised the garrison for hosting a fun-filled event that welcomed new families into the Vicenza Military Community.



Memorable costumes from the fright-night included Marry Poppins, the cast of Scooby Doo, and Cowboy Ken from this summer’s Barbie film.



“People dress up, units get to come out,” said Col. Scott Horrigan, the commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy. “It’s all about just having fun.”

