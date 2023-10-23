USS Augusta (LCS 34) Arrives at Homeport in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat USS Augusta (LCS 34) arrived at its San

Diego homeport Oct. 30.



Augusta successfully completed all assessments, certifications and advanced training

requirements in Mobile, Alabama, before the ship transited to Eastport, Maine, where Augusta

was formally commissioned into service, Sept. 30. Augusta is assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet.



“In September, Augusta departed the builder’s yard and voyaged 2200 nautical miles to the

easternmost city in the United States – Eastport, Maine – to commission the ship to service,”

said Cmdr. Christopher Polnaszek, Augusta Blue crew’s commanding officer. “Along the way,

this San Diego-based crew endured or dodged three tropical storms to make her maiden transit

to her homeport. We are excited to rejoin our families, friends, and pets in San Diego, and

show the waterfront what USS Augusta is capable of doing.”



In the week leading up to the commissioning ceremony, Augusta’s crew spent time with their

ship’s sponsor, Chief Justice Leigh Saufley, president and dean of the University of Maine School

of Law and former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. The crew also participated

in community relations events in their namesake city to build a strong connection with their

namesake city community.



Augusta recently completed a sail around making port visits to Norfolk, Virginia, before

stopping in Eastport for the formal commissioning ceremony. Once commissioned into active

service, the ship and crew continued their sail around to Newport, Rhode Island; Fort

Lauderdale, Florida; Cristobal, Panama; through the Panama Canal; and Mazatlán, Mexico,

before arriving to its homeport at Naval Base San Diego as part of Littoral Combat Ship

Squadron 1.



“We are proud of Augusta and her crew for all the hard work they have demonstrated, as well

as their commitment to forging partnerships with her namesake,” said Capt. Marc Crawford,

commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. “We would also like to sincerely thank those

who supported Augusta during her commissioning and sail around, and we are happy to have

her join us here in San Diego as the latest addition to the Pacific Fleet.”



Augusta is the 17th Independence-variant LCS commissioned in the United States Navy, and the

second U.S. Navy ship to bear this namesake.



USS Augusta (SSN 710), the first naval vessel to be name for Maine’s capitol, served from 1985-

2009, taking part in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. The ship’s sponsor was

Mrs. Diana D. Cohen, wife of Senator William S. Cohen of Maine, who later served as the

Secretary of Defense (1997–2001).



The selection of Augusta as the ship’s namesake, the easternmost state capital in the U.S.,

recognizes the value of Maine’s maritime history and landscape. The state’s rugged Atlantic

coast is home to fishermen, lobstermen, and a thriving maritime industry that is testament to

Maine’s enduring contributions to the nation.



Augusta is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-

shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS like

Augusta integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward

presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific

and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy's role across the full

spectrum of military operations - from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster

relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation,

the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1, visit

https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 18:35 Story ID: 456825 Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Augusta (LCS 34) Arrives at Homeport in San Diego, by PO1 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.