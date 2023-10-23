Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Augusta (LCS 34) Arrives at Homeport in San Diego

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Vance Hand | The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta (LCS 34) arrives at its San...... read more read more

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat USS Augusta (LCS 34) arrived at its San
    Diego homeport Oct. 30.

    Augusta successfully completed all assessments, certifications and advanced training
    requirements in Mobile, Alabama, before the ship transited to Eastport, Maine, where Augusta
    was formally commissioned into service, Sept. 30. Augusta is assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet.

    “In September, Augusta departed the builder’s yard and voyaged 2200 nautical miles to the
    easternmost city in the United States – Eastport, Maine – to commission the ship to service,”
    said Cmdr. Christopher Polnaszek, Augusta Blue crew’s commanding officer. “Along the way,
    this San Diego-based crew endured or dodged three tropical storms to make her maiden transit
    to her homeport. We are excited to rejoin our families, friends, and pets in San Diego, and
    show the waterfront what USS Augusta is capable of doing.”

    In the week leading up to the commissioning ceremony, Augusta’s crew spent time with their
    ship’s sponsor, Chief Justice Leigh Saufley, president and dean of the University of Maine School
    of Law and former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. The crew also participated
    in community relations events in their namesake city to build a strong connection with their
    namesake city community.

    Augusta recently completed a sail around making port visits to Norfolk, Virginia, before
    stopping in Eastport for the formal commissioning ceremony. Once commissioned into active
    service, the ship and crew continued their sail around to Newport, Rhode Island; Fort
    Lauderdale, Florida; Cristobal, Panama; through the Panama Canal; and Mazatlán, Mexico,
    before arriving to its homeport at Naval Base San Diego as part of Littoral Combat Ship
    Squadron 1.

    “We are proud of Augusta and her crew for all the hard work they have demonstrated, as well
    as their commitment to forging partnerships with her namesake,” said Capt. Marc Crawford,
    commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. “We would also like to sincerely thank those
    who supported Augusta during her commissioning and sail around, and we are happy to have
    her join us here in San Diego as the latest addition to the Pacific Fleet.”

    Augusta is the 17th Independence-variant LCS commissioned in the United States Navy, and the
    second U.S. Navy ship to bear this namesake.

    USS Augusta (SSN 710), the first naval vessel to be name for Maine’s capitol, served from 1985-
    2009, taking part in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. The ship’s sponsor was
    Mrs. Diana D. Cohen, wife of Senator William S. Cohen of Maine, who later served as the
    Secretary of Defense (1997–2001).

    The selection of Augusta as the ship’s namesake, the easternmost state capital in the U.S.,
    recognizes the value of Maine’s maritime history and landscape. The state’s rugged Atlantic
    coast is home to fishermen, lobstermen, and a thriving maritime industry that is testament to
    Maine’s enduring contributions to the nation.

    Augusta is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-
    shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS like
    Augusta integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward
    presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

    An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific
    and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy's role across the full
    spectrum of military operations - from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster
    relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation,
    the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

    For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1, visit
    https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at
    www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/

