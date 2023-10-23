Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2023 bids farewell to USS Jackson (LCS 6)

    USS Jackson (LCS 6) returns to Homeport San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO -- The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6)

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    SAN DIEGO – Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) returned to its homeport
    following the completion of its participation in the 18th annual Pacific Partnership mission, Oct. 6.

    Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief
    preparedness mission conducted throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Jackson supported mission stops in
    Fiji and Samoa, and was joined by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Royal
    Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy over the course of their four-month deployment.

    “I am privileged to be leading such a wide and encompassing mission, supported by such a diverse and
    talented crew,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori, mission commander. “USS Jackson provided
    invaluable support to our mission in both Fiji and Samoa, and exemplified what nations are capable of
    when they come together and unite as one.”

    The team aboard Jackson worked collectively with participating host and partner nations to enhance
    regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region,
    and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.

    “It is our privilege to support our partner nations through humanitarian assistance and disaster relief
    during Pacific Partnership.” said Cmdr. Michael Winslow, Jackson’s commanding officer. “My crew,
    along with the embarked HSC-23 detachment, has a lot to be proud of. Their hard work, resiliency, and
    commitment are just a part of what made USS Jackson successful over the last four months.”

    Individual projects were tailored to the requests of each host nation and included engineering projects,
    medical and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief subject matter expert exchanges and outreach
    engagements with Allies and partners.

    “Pacific Partnership is an incredibly diverse and rewarding mission. I will return to the UK with a wealth
    of knowledge and experiences that are amongst my career highlights,” said Royal Navy Capt. Joe
    Dransfield, deputy mission commander. “I would like to thank the Sailors aboard the USS Jackson for the
    role they played in making Pacific Partnership such a successful mission. From participating in cultural
    events, beach clean ups and school visits, to hosting VIPs; they have been great ambassadors for the
    mission and their nation. I am thankful to have been alongside them for this piece of their Pacific
    Partnership journey.”

    Jackson was joined by Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52)
    during Pacific Partnership 2023.

    Jackson is homeported in San Diego as part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One and U.S. 3rd Fleet.
    LCS are versatile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments and win
    against 21st-century coastal threats. These ships provide forward presence and conduct maritime security,
    sea control, and deterrence missions both near-shore and on the high seas.

    An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and
    provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy's role across the full spectrum of
    military operations - from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet
    works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other
    principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

    For more information about Pacific Partnership visit www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership,
    www.instagram.com/pacific_partnership/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/C-LGWP. Pacific Partnership
    public affairs can be reached via email at publicaffairs.pp23@gmail.com.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 18:50
    Story ID: 456823
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    USS Jackson (LCS 6)
    COMLCSRON ONE
    LCS: littoral combat ship squadron ONE

