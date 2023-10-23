Pacific Partnership 2023 bids farewell to USS Jackson (LCS 6)

SAN DIEGO – Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) returned to its homeport

following the completion of its participation in the 18th annual Pacific Partnership mission, Oct. 6.



Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief

preparedness mission conducted throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Jackson supported mission stops in

Fiji and Samoa, and was joined by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Royal

Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy over the course of their four-month deployment.



“I am privileged to be leading such a wide and encompassing mission, supported by such a diverse and

talented crew,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori, mission commander. “USS Jackson provided

invaluable support to our mission in both Fiji and Samoa, and exemplified what nations are capable of

when they come together and unite as one.”



The team aboard Jackson worked collectively with participating host and partner nations to enhance

regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region,

and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.



“It is our privilege to support our partner nations through humanitarian assistance and disaster relief

during Pacific Partnership.” said Cmdr. Michael Winslow, Jackson’s commanding officer. “My crew,

along with the embarked HSC-23 detachment, has a lot to be proud of. Their hard work, resiliency, and

commitment are just a part of what made USS Jackson successful over the last four months.”



Individual projects were tailored to the requests of each host nation and included engineering projects,

medical and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief subject matter expert exchanges and outreach

engagements with Allies and partners.



“Pacific Partnership is an incredibly diverse and rewarding mission. I will return to the UK with a wealth

of knowledge and experiences that are amongst my career highlights,” said Royal Navy Capt. Joe

Dransfield, deputy mission commander. “I would like to thank the Sailors aboard the USS Jackson for the

role they played in making Pacific Partnership such a successful mission. From participating in cultural

events, beach clean ups and school visits, to hosting VIPs; they have been great ambassadors for the

mission and their nation. I am thankful to have been alongside them for this piece of their Pacific

Partnership journey.”



Jackson was joined by Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52)

during Pacific Partnership 2023.



Jackson is homeported in San Diego as part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One and U.S. 3rd Fleet.

LCS are versatile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments and win

against 21st-century coastal threats. These ships provide forward presence and conduct maritime security,

sea control, and deterrence missions both near-shore and on the high seas.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and

provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy's role across the full spectrum of

military operations - from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet

works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other

principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



For more information about Pacific Partnership visit www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership,

www.instagram.com/pacific_partnership/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/C-LGWP. Pacific Partnership

public affairs can be reached via email at publicaffairs.pp23@gmail.com.

