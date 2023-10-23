Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates Veterans, Military Families During National Military Family Appreciation Month

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service salutes its Veteran, military spouse and military dependent associates during National Military Family Appreciation Month.



About 85% of the Exchange’s associates are connected to the military, and their experiences exemplify the Exchange mission of serving those who serve.



The Exchange offers hiring preference to Veterans and military spouses, along with competitive pay and strong benefits, including paid vacation and sick leave. When Veterans join the Exchange as full-time associates, their military service time can be used toward their Exchange retirement benefit.



“Veterans and military families are great ambassadors for the Exchange,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “National Military Family Appreciation Month allows the Exchange to honor our associates and inspire Veterans and military families to consider the Exchange as a career.”



The Exchange is a major employer of military families. Veterans, military spouses and dependents account for 45% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce, and more than 2,100 Wounded Warriors have been hired since 2010.



Tammy Toney, general manager for the Joint Base Andrews and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Exchange, is a Veteran, military spouse and military parent.



“The Exchange has helped me excel as a person, associate, leader and team member,” Toney said. “The Exchange has opened doors for me that would not have been available outside the gates.”



For many associates, the Exchange isn’t just a job--it’s a way to stay connected to the military community.



“The Exchange’s mission and the jobs we do taking care of uniformed members, their families and retirees is an amazing opportunity that you don’t get anywhere else,” said Ralph Metzler, store manager at the Fort Myer Exchange and a military spouse. “I have made lifelong ties while serving the best customers in the world.”



Additionally, the Exchange’s associate transfer program helps military spouses retain employment during permanent changes of station with their military member, allowing them to keep their benefits and build toward retirement.



“The Exchange strives to attract, recruit and retain Veterans and military spouses,” said Dr. Patrick Oldenburgh, Exchange executive vice president and chief Human Resource Officer. “The team has programs to fast-track Veterans to the management level for career with the Exchange.”



The Exchange consistently garners industry recognition for its commitment to hiring Veterans and military spouses, including ranking as the 2023 No. 1 Military Friendly Spouse Employer and a Top Ten Military Friendly Employer by Viqtory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse magazines. The Exchange was also recently named a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times; a Best of the Best employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine; and a VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer.



Worldwide job vacancies are posted at ApplyMyExchange.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



