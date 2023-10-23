U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa hosts the Okinawan-American Physician Society

Okinawa Japan- U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO) and the host nation's medical community met to talk about shared cases, life after a pandemic, and their important relationship of caring for the people living in Okinawa. The Okinawan-American Physician Society (OAPS) has not been able to meet in the last four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday night medical staff from both the U.S. and Japanese hospitals in Okinawa gathered to listen to case studies, talk about collaborative patient medical care, but most importantly to help strengthen the relationship, for which USNHO is so grateful, with the host nation's medical community who helps care for our beneficiaries. Some of the special guests in attendance included Dr. Sugama, Dr. Maehira, Dr. Higa from Makiminato Chuo Hospital, Dr. Gen Ouchi, and Dr. Kazuko Yamamoto from the University of the Ryukyus and Dr. Sasara from Tomishiro Hospital.

Captain Kathleen Cooperman USNHO's Commanding Officer, opened the evening up by talking about the role the Naval Hospital plays here in Okinawa and how some assets wouldn't make fiscal or sustainment sense to have on standby that the Japanese hospitals can provide for our patients. USNHO’s Japanese Fellows, Dr. Ko Takamatsu, Nishihira Yoshimasa, Shu Koito, Hiroki Suzuki, Yuki Itani, and Yuriko Ozaki as well as their program directors, Dr. Dinh Ngo and Dr. Megan Kachur coordinated this educational, social dinner event.

Guest speakers, Dr. Angela Viers from USNHO and Dr. Hiroki Suzuki presented a complicated case study that started at the Naval Hospital and then was transferred to a host nation hospital for follow-up care before ultimately transferring back to the United States. They explained the medical issues faced by the patient and how critical the relationship with host nation hospitals and the Japanese Fellows from USNHO are for the complete care of the patient. Dr. Kazuko Yamamoto from the University of the Ryukyus, presented interesting data she collected throughout the COVID pandemic that follows the immunization rates, infection rates, and ways to treat with antibiotics.

The U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa (USNMRTCO) supports the Defense Health Agency’s U.S. Naval Hospital, Okinawa (USNHO) as the largest OCONUS Navy Medicine medical treatment facility and stands t ready to respond to contingency operations to support the INDOPACOM region. It is a critical regional asset for direct care delivery, regional referrals, and medical contingency operations. The staff of USNHO understands their vital role as pre-positioned, forward-deployed naval forces within the first island chain, aligned and in support of the joint military commands and operations.

