Los Angeles Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 22, 2023) A Los Angeles native and 2018 graduate of Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), which is forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Petty Officer 3rd Class Denisse Gonzalez Garcia is a Culinary Specialist, also known as a CS. According to The Bluejacket Manuel, CSs manage Navy dining facilities. They are cooks and bakers who maintain food services, making sure that all personnel are fed ashore and afloat. As a CS, Gonzalez Garcia said that she’s learning how to bake and decorate cakes, a skill that she hopes to use for the ship’s special events.



“My rate is very fast paced with long hours of work,” Gonzalez Garcia said. “We are always making food and maintaining the cleanliness of the galley, but from all the work we do, we also get the benefit of trying new recipes and are always learning to improve the quality of our food.”



Gonzalez Garcia joined the Navy in January 2020. The Peralta is her first command, and she’s been serving aboard since September 2020. In 2022, Gonzalez Garcia received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from her hard work maintaining equipment and serving the crew. She said that she hopes to become a 2nd Class Petty Officer before moving to her next command.



“My favorite thing about this command is that they take time to make sure every holiday is celebrated, whether it’s National Hispanic Month or Christmas,” Gonzalez Garcia said.



Before the Navy, Gonzalez Garcia explained that she never saw herself getting out of California. Now, her favorite part about being in the Navy are the ports she gets to visit during patrols. She has explored Guam, Singapore, and Japan since serving aboard the Peralta.



“When I first came to Japan, I felt scared being far away from home,” Gonzalez Garcia said. “It took me a while to even want to explore at first, but after making good friends over time and going out with them, I can say Japan is a very safe and easy place to get around.”



Gonzalez Garcia is the first person in her family to join the military. She confessed that, at first, her mother was concerned about her safety. Over time, however, her mother became proud after seeing how much Gonzalez Garcia has grown from the experience. Through the Navy, Gonzalez Garcia says she is always learning to be willing to help others and to show patience and flexibility.



“Now, that we are starting to get new people in the galley I hope I can inspire them and show that that there are good things that come with this job through time,” Gonzalez Garcia said. “You grow to be a better cook and feel professional over time.”



Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.28.2023 23:56 Story ID: 456742 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US