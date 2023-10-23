Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Culinary Specialists Prepare Lunch for the Crew Aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231002-N-CV021-1057 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 02, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Denisse Gonzalez Garcia, from Los Angeles, prepares lunch for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 02. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.28.2023 23:56
    Photo ID: 8094301
    VIRIN: 231002-N-CV021-1057
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary Specialists Prepare Lunch for the Crew Aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Los Angeles Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

    TAGS

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Rafael Peralta
    Command 7th Fleet

