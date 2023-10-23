Volunteers sow seeds of conservation on Gainesboro Tree Planting Day

Courtesy Photo | Lizzy Chambers, Friends of Cordell Hull Lake volunteer, and Benjamin Iles, Wildlife...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lizzy Chambers, Friends of Cordell Hull Lake volunteer, and Benjamin Iles, Wildlife Society Tennessee Tech Chapter, plant a tree Oct. 20, 2023, on a six-acre plot of public land near the shoreline of Cordell Hull Lake in Gainesboro, Tennessee, for Tree Planting Day. (USACE Photo by Lucas Hix) see less | View Image Page

By Garrett Fagan

Center Hill Lake Park Ranger



GAINESBORO, Tenn. (Oct. 27, 2023) - In a remarkable display of community unity and environmental stewardship, volunteers sowed the seeds of conservation on Gainesboro Tree Planting Day Oct. 20 at a six-acre plot of public land near the shoreline of Cordell Hull Lake.



The exceptional collaboration between the Friends of Cordell Hull Lake, Wildlife Society Tennessee Tech Chapter, and Evergreen Society Tennessee Tech Chapter, made the conservation effort possible. Together, along with cooperating private landowners, they planted a whopping 80 trees to re-establish a diverse range of nine native tree species, which included mast trees, fruit trees, and flowering trees.



Kenny Claywell, Cordell Hull Lake resource manager, said the restoration of natural resources is a great partnership between the Corps, adjacent property owners, and volunteers to enhance public property.



“By planting and managing native trees with adjacent landowners, it helps to prevent the establishment of non-native invasive species,” Claywell said.



This endeavor has not only made it possible to revitalize and improve the ecosystem, but also raised the bar for environmental restoration initiatives across the region. The significance of this event goes beyond the impressive numbers – it underscores the unwavering commitment of community to preserving its natural heritage.



The mast trees, known for their invaluable role in nourishing local wildlife, now stand as towering sentinels of biodiversity, while the fruit trees symbolize shared abundance and a sense of togetherness among community members.



Natasha Deane, chairperson of Friends of Cordell Hull Lake, said the friends’ group is proud to participate in the improvement of the pristine lakeside area with the addition of native tree species.



“We hope that this activity will preserve the natural beauty of the area for generations to come,” Dean said.



Corps officials said the vibrant, flowering trees will offer an aesthetic and ecological spectacle, attracting essential pollinators to the region. These native trees will also provide a visual transformation and enduring environmental prosperity.



The Gainesboro Tree Planting Day serves as an inspiring example of how partnerships with USACE can drive significant change and create a legacy of sustainability. The event helps nature to flourish, and the beauty and ecological balance of Cordell Hull Lake is poised to thrive for generations to come. As a symbol of community resilience, environmental dedication, and a shared vision for a greener future, this Tree Planting Day stands as a shining beacon of hope and a testament to the power of collective action.



Cordell Hull Lake is 72-miles long with 381 miles of shoreline at summer pool. The lake has a total of 28,383 acres of land and water and features three recreation areas, two campgrounds, 22 boat ramps, two hiking trails, horseback riding trail, and mountain bike trail.



The public is encouraged to ask questions and inquire about volunteer opportunities at Cordell Hull Lake by contacting the Cordell Hull Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Cordell Hull Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake.)