Army & Air Force Exchange Service Honored By Latina Style as a Top Employer

DALLAS – For the 16th consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been recognized as a top Latina employer by LATINA Style magazine.



The LATINA Style 50 Report recognizes the top 50 employers committed to recruiting, retaining and promoting Latinas.



“The Exchange is truly honored to receive this distinction from LATINA Style,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Logistics Officer Karen Stack, the Exchange’s highest-ranking Latina. “This recognition underscores the organization’s dedication to empowering Latina professionals as we champion diversity and provide opportunities for all.”



The Exchange will be recognized in the October issue of LATINA Style magazine.



The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, employs more than 28,700 associates to serve Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, Veterans and military families. Latinas make up more than 13% of the Exchange’s workforce.



To explore careers with the Exchange, including jobs for Veterans and military spouses, visit ApplyMyExchange.com.



