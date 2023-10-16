AFRSSIR Processes 9 Millionth DNA Reference Card

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Minor | Armed Forces Repository of Specimen Samples of the Identification of Remains personnel...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Minor | Armed Forces Repository of Specimen Samples of the Identification of Remains personnel celebrate after collecting the 9 millionth DNA reference card at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2023. The main function of the cards is to provide a reference that assists in scientifically identifying remains of fallen servicemembers. During Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, the cards were utilized to identify over 800 service members during that could not be identified by fingerprint or dental analysis. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Minor) see less | View Image Page

The Armed Forces Repository of Specimen Samples of the Identification of Remains (AFRSSIR) made history on October 17, 2023, when Mr. Ernie Costes, DNA Specimen Processor, accomplished the department’s 9 millionth DNA reference card.



“I now have an amazing story for when I retire about how while working at the Repository for what’s now 23 years,” says Costes, “not only did I process the 9 millionth DNA card, but I also processed 592 blood reference cards in one day.”



Established in 1992, the AFRSSIR plays a vital role in managing, coordinating, and maintaining the collection of DNA blood reference cards for all active duty, reserve, and National Guard service members. These cards are collected when individuals first enter the military and are processed at one of nine basic training sites, depending on their branch of service.



The main purpose of the AFRSSIR is to aid in the identification of remains. Over the years, collection efforts steadily expanded from the initial 10,000 DNA reference cards, collected at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Since then, the repository has grown exponentially.



Today, the AFRSSIR accessions approximately 225 thousand new DNA reference cards each year. The dedication to maintaining this extensive collection is a testament to the staff’s commitment to preserving the AFRSSIR’s legacy and ensuring the identification of fallen military personnel.



“It takes roughly 5 years to get another million. Having the anticipation and knowing someone is going to get the next millionth, because it takes so long to process that amount of cards, is exciting and a celebration,” said Mrs. Mimi Kramer, AFRSSIR Supervisor.



