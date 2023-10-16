52nd CBCS beta tests new Air Force tactical communications kits

Courtesy Photo | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Tech. Sgt. Steven Motto, 52nd Combat Communications...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Tech. Sgt. Steven Motto, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron Tactical Communications supervisor, sets up two new deployable tactical communications kits at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2023. The 52nd CBCS received the Agile Communications Package and the Fly-Away Communications Terminal as part of a beta testing program of the Air Force. U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson) see less | View Image Page

The 52nd Combat Communications Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is playing an important role in shaping the Air Force’s future. The unit is beta testing two new deployable tactical communications kits, the Agile Communications Package and the Fly-Away Communications Terminal.



According to Lt. Col. Adam Cross, 52nd CBCS commander, both are designed to enable Agile Combat Employment in a contested environment and modernize current capabilities.



“The ACP and FACT will further enable our Airmen to provide command and control capabilities to operators in the field,” said Cross. “These communication suites will be key tools the Air Force can use to execute ACE on a fast-paced, distributed battlefield full of communications challenges. We are charging forward to ensure the equipment and Airmen who operate it are prepared to overcome those challenges and win the fight.”



Both communication suites will offer a range of secure and non-secure telecommunications services tailored to support the various operating locations outlined in the ACE operational strategy.



According to the Department of the Air Force, “ACE is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. When applied correctly, ACE complicates the enemy’s targeting process, creates political and operational dilemmas for the enemy, and creates flexibility for friendly forces.”



The ACP is the larger of the two kits and can support more users and services, while the FACT is designed to be fast and lean for a small team.

Overall, this equipment can provide better information on the battlefield, saves lives and gives our forces a strategic edge.



“Tactical data links provide critical situational awareness to fielded forces and key decision-makers,” said Cross. “Follow-on upgrades currently in procurement will also add capability and survivability by including both military and commercial satellite access, increased network classification levels, and tactical data links to some packages.



“The 52nd CBCS is currently working with key partners to optimize the technical configurations of the equipment and prepare it for future deployment taskings. The Air Force is slated to field more kits in the next few years to a variety of units.”