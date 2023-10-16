52nd CBCS beta tests new Air Force tactical communications kits

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Tech. Sgt. Steven Motto, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron Tactical Communications supervisor, sets up two new deployable tactical communications kits at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2023. The 52nd CBCS received the Agile Communications Package and the Fly-Away Communications Terminal as part of a beta testing program of the Air Force. U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

