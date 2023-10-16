October Sailor in the Spotlight: MMN1 Robert Folts

Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK, Va. - Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Machinist Mate Nuclear...... read more read more Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK, Va. - Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Machinist Mate Nuclear 1st Class Robert Folts conduct maintenance in the Flex Hose Shop (Code 946), Oct. 10, 2023. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox). see less | View Image Page

Machinist Mate Nuclear (MMN) First Class Robert Folts is October’s Sailor in the Spotlight for the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). Originally from Villa Rica, Georgia, Folts leads the way through his attitude and work ethic in the Flex Hose Shop (Code 946) as the Leading Petty Officer (LPO).



Code 900 coordinates intermediate level maintenance support and technical services to units of the United States Naval Fleet. Code 946 is responsible for the repair and manufacturing of flexible hoses of every ship on the oceanfront.



“We work on anything from hydraulic hoses to main lube oil suction hoses,” said Folts. “We manufacture several thousand hoses a year of various materials, lengths and weights.”



Folts served with USS Stennis (CVN 74) before being stationed at MARMC over a year and a half ago. Since then, he has relished the opportunity to lead Sailors who are still early in their careers. He offers guidance, shares technical expertise, and sets the example through his work ethic.



“My favorite aspect of this job is the people I work with,” said Folts. “The upper chain has done a great job enforcing the idea that their people should be taken care of. We’ve had Senior Chiefs and other higher ups come in to show us their appreciation which really keeps our team motivated to continue taking care of every ship that is out there.”



Serving in his second reenlistment, Folts aspires to continue his naval career at MARMC and retire after 20 years of service.



“I joined the Navy out of college because I realized joining the military was a way to force some structure and discipline into my life,” said Folts. “I wasn't sure what I was going to do after college and serving appealed to me as my father and his father before him also served. I figured I could serve my four years and learn as much as I could, and then finish college. Now I'm on my second re-enlistment.”



Beyond his duties in the shop, Folts makes it a priority to invest in his fellow Sailors, helping them develop professionally and personally. He leads with compassion and understanding, creating an inclusive team environment.



“When you allocate your time into investing in the people that work for you and their lives, you get the greatest return in their work,” Folts said. “I enjoy watching my people grow and seeing them develop. Leadership should always be leading with, not ahead of their Sailors.”



Outside of MARMC, Folts enjoys golfing, competitive shooting, and is working towards becoming a licensed firearm instructor.



“My wife and I along with our dog Beretta volunteered for a search and rescue for the state of Virginia through G.A.R.D [Greater Area Rescue Dogs] and would like to go back as we took a break for work purposes,” Folts added. “A lot of my time is spent working with my dog and traveling to shoot two-gun matches across the South East. I also like to golf, so if I'm not on the shooting range, I’m on the driving range.”



For his outstanding efforts and commitment to the Navy's values, Folts has earned the honor of being named October’s Sailor in the Spotlight. His performance reflects greatly upon both MARMC and the Navy.



