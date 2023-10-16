Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    October Sailor in the Spotlight: MMN1 Robert Folts

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Harrison Cox 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Va. - Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Machinist Mate Nuclear 1st Class Robert Folts conduct maintenance in the Flex Hose Shop (Code 946), Oct. 10, 2023. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox).

