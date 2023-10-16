NORFOLK, Va. - Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Machinist Mate Nuclear 1st Class Robert Folts conduct maintenance in the Flex Hose Shop (Code 946), Oct. 10, 2023. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox).
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 09:22
|Photo ID:
|8081331
|VIRIN:
|231010-N-VJ310-1001
|Resolution:
|5663x4078
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
October Sailor in the Spotlight: MMN1 Robert Folts
