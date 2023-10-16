S'more Fun: Camping out Jackson Style

Photo By Emily Hileman | Twenty-two military families took a break from the hustle and bustle of the Army life...... read more read more Photo By Emily Hileman | Twenty-two military families took a break from the hustle and bustle of the Army life on Fort Jackson and headed to Twin Lakes for the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Fall Family Campout, Oct. 14-15. Families were provided with hot dogs, chips, snacks, s'mores, and more. see less | View Image Page

Twenty-two military families took a break from the hustle and bustle of the Army life on Fort Jackson and headed to Twin Lakes for the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Fall Family Campout, Oct. 14-15.

“Families brought their own tents and they set up wherever they wanted in the grass and it’s back¬yard camping at it’s finest,” said Alec Stoess, outdoor recreation assistant. “We provided games, activities, s’mores, fire building, fishing poles, a movie, and anything else to help the families have a great time.”

Kim McDowell-Will, the chil¬dren’s librarian with the Fort Jack¬son Library also attended to hold story time with the smaller children.

“For families that may not have their own camp¬ing equipment, military ID card holders can rent tents and camping supplies from outdoor recre¬ation,” Stoess said. “We try to provide as much as we can for them, but at the end of the day it’s just a time for them to camp out and enjoy time together as a family.”

The price for camping for the night was $10 for children up to 12-years old and $20 for anyone 13 and over. It included events such as a tent set-up demonstration, campfire building, outdoor games, fishing, hotdogs and chips, snacks and pastries, and coffee.

For those that were unable to attend, Stoess says not to worry. “We do campouts twice a year and this was our fall campout,” he said. “So, we’ll be having an¬other campout in the spring.”

Even though there won’t be anymore campouts for the rest of the season, Fort Jackson’s FMWR program has plenty of events planned for the colder months.

“We have a Biltmore Estate tour, ice skating, and we have open range days every quarter,” Stoess said. “We also have a holiday shopping trip to Concord, North Carolina coming up later this year.”

The post’s holiday tree lighting event starts at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Patriots Park. The lighting will cel¬ebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

Contact the Outdoor Recreation at Marion Street Station for more information about outdoor camping, activities or one of their upcoming events at 751-3484.