Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honor Flight comes home

    Honor Flight comes home

    Photo By Jason Kriess | Washington National Guard service members, along with members of the other armed...... read more read more

    SEATAC, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Story by Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In a heartfelt display of gratitude and recognition, more than a dozen members of the Washington National Guard, as well as many members of other armed services, assembled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to welcome home a group of U.S. military veterans returning from an honorary visit to Washington D.C.

    "These heroes are part of a living history," said Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard. "Today isn't only about reflecting on the past, but also acknowledging the ongoing contributions and resilience of our nation's service members."

    The veterans' journey, sponsored by Puget Sound Honor Flight, part of the national Honor Flight Network, aimed to pay tribute to their sacrifices by facilitating their visit to the nation's capital where they could experience the monuments erected in acknowledgment of their service.

    Along with Sellars, among the welcoming party was Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, director of the joint staff, Washington National Guard, who stood shoulder to shoulder with other National Guardsmen in a show of solidarity and respect.

    Denise Rouleau, co-director of Puget Sound Honor Flight, took notice of how the veterans open up during their weekend trip. “When they first get here on Saturday morning, they’re nervous and not sure what’s going to happen for the weekend,” she said. “As they get to talk with each other and build camaraderie with the other veterans on the trip they completely open up and blossom.”

    The veterans, spanning various service periods and conflicts, shared moments of fellowship and reflection as they toured sites such as the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

    The celebration at SeaTac Airport was marked with cheers, salutes, and visible emotion, as families, service members, and onlookers gathered to honor the returning heroes.

    Borchers emphasized the significance of this gesture for the Guard members themselves.

    "Being here to welcome these brave individuals is more than ceremonial. It's a reminder of the valor, courage, and commitment that binds us across generations," he said.

    The event at SeaTac serves as a reminder of the enduring bond between those who have served and their country, a legacy of unity and recognition that extends beyond the battlegrounds.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 18:06
    Story ID: 456078
    Location: SEATAC, WA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Flight comes home, by Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Honor Flight comes home
    Honor Flight comes home
    Honor Flight comes home
    Honor Flight comes home
    Honor Flight comes home
    Honor Flight comes home
    Honor Flight comes home
    Honor Flight comes home
    Honor Flight comes home
    Honor Flight comes home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    seattle
    honor flight
    veterans
    washington
    Washington national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT