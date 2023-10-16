Honor Flight comes home

Photo By Jason Kriess | Washington National Guard service members, along with members of the other armed...... read more read more Photo By Jason Kriess | Washington National Guard service members, along with members of the other armed forces, greet U.S. veterans arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a trip to Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2023. The veterans' journey, sponsored by Puget Sound Honor Flight, aimed to pay tribute to their sacrifices by facilitating their visit to the nation's capitol, where they could experience the monuments erected in acknowledgment of their service. (U.S. National Guard photo by Jason Kriess) see less | View Image Page

In a heartfelt display of gratitude and recognition, more than a dozen members of the Washington National Guard, as well as many members of other armed services, assembled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to welcome home a group of U.S. military veterans returning from an honorary visit to Washington D.C.



"These heroes are part of a living history," said Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard. "Today isn't only about reflecting on the past, but also acknowledging the ongoing contributions and resilience of our nation's service members."



The veterans' journey, sponsored by Puget Sound Honor Flight, part of the national Honor Flight Network, aimed to pay tribute to their sacrifices by facilitating their visit to the nation's capital where they could experience the monuments erected in acknowledgment of their service.



Along with Sellars, among the welcoming party was Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, director of the joint staff, Washington National Guard, who stood shoulder to shoulder with other National Guardsmen in a show of solidarity and respect.



Denise Rouleau, co-director of Puget Sound Honor Flight, took notice of how the veterans open up during their weekend trip. “When they first get here on Saturday morning, they’re nervous and not sure what’s going to happen for the weekend,” she said. “As they get to talk with each other and build camaraderie with the other veterans on the trip they completely open up and blossom.”



The veterans, spanning various service periods and conflicts, shared moments of fellowship and reflection as they toured sites such as the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.



The celebration at SeaTac Airport was marked with cheers, salutes, and visible emotion, as families, service members, and onlookers gathered to honor the returning heroes.



Borchers emphasized the significance of this gesture for the Guard members themselves.



"Being here to welcome these brave individuals is more than ceremonial. It's a reminder of the valor, courage, and commitment that binds us across generations," he said.



The event at SeaTac serves as a reminder of the enduring bond between those who have served and their country, a legacy of unity and recognition that extends beyond the battlegrounds.