Mountain Post troops honor Warriors

FORT CARSON, Colo.— Each year on the fourth Thursday in May, Family members, community leaders and Soldiers posted here pause to honor Mountain Post warriors who have died in combat action while serving.



This year on May 25, 2023, Fort Carson held the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial ceremony at 10 a.m., at Kit Carson Park. The park is located just outside Gate 1 in Kit Carson Park, in the foothills of Pikes Peak on the front range of Colorado.



It holds in remembrance 407 names of service men and women. The names of the honored are inscribed on nine memorial stones that are located near Gate 1 and is open to the public.



Except for pandemic restrictions of 2020, Fort Carson has commemorated Mountain Post service members who have lost their lives in support of overseas contingency operations every year since 2004. Visitors might also see mementos left by friends and fellow Soldiers.



A few months ago, the division learned that the Armed Forces DNA Lab identified the remains of Private Myron Elton Williams, an Ivy Soldier who stormed Utah Beach and fought in the Hurtgen Forest.



Williams was declared missing in action Nov. 16,. One year later Williams was declared killed in action. Williams was interned in Belgium as an unknown Soldier for 76 years.



Williams will be buried next week in Texas and Ivy Soldiers from his regiment will be present to pay tribute.



Last month, The Defense POW/MIA accounting agency found and positively identified another fallen Ivy Soldier. Cpl. Luther Story, a Medal of Honor recipient from Buena Vista, Georgia, was killed in action near Agnok, Korea.



Story was a weapons squad leader in the 9th Infantry Regiment who, despite his wounds, refused to retire from his position and provided covering fire for his company’s withdrawal.



Story will be buried near his home at Locust Grove Cemetery in Americus, Georgia.



After informing the attendees of the recently identified Ivy Soldiers, Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, delivered the keynote address and laid a wreath at the site while honor platoon members, representing each unit on the memorial, stood fast.



“To you… our Gold Star Family members in attendance, we are saddened by your sacrifice, inspired by your resilience, and grateful for your continued service to your communities,” Hodne said. “We share in your loss but know we’ll never adequately share the burden that only you know.”



The Mountain Post Warrior Memorial is an opportunity to pay respect to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice defending the country and is a constant reminder that no matter what challenges a Mountain Post Soldier might face while defending the United States, the Fort Carson community will always be unwavering and supportive.

