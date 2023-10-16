Carson barracks upgrades improve Soldiers’ quality of life

Photo By Jordyn McCulley | FORT CARSON, Colo. — The "Rolling Pin" green rooftop barracks are being renovated to...... read more read more Photo By Jordyn McCulley | FORT CARSON, Colo. — The "Rolling Pin" green rooftop barracks are being renovated to meet the new “4 plus 2” Army standard barracks, with four bedrooms, a common area, a full kitchen and laundry room all in one suite. These barracks will be completed between fiscal 2024 and 2034. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson is a year into a decade plan to renovate old barracks and construct new living quarters for single Soldiers.



Directorate of Public Works (DPW) has three main efforts for new barracks around Fort Carson. The main effort is building new military construction (MILCON) barracks for 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, on Wilderness Road, with the first barracks estimated to be completed by fiscal 2027.



Other top efforts are beginning construction on the “Rolling Pin” barracks, the green rooftop barracks. The Rolling Pin barracks are being renovated to meet the new “4 plus 2” Army standard barracks, with four bedrooms, a common area, a full kitchen and laundry room all in one suite. These barracks will be completed between fiscal 2024 and 2034.



The third effort is demolishing the post-Vietnam-era Volar yellow brick barracks along the banana belt on Barkeley Avenue, as directed by Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson.



“General Doyle has instructed us to start tearing down the Volar barracks to make room for new barrack construction in the future,” said Joe Wyka, director of DPW. “Until we are able to move Soldiers out of those barracks and into the newly built MILCON barracks on Wilderness or the new Rolling Pin barracks, we are improving the Soldiers quality of life with larger refrigerators, stovetops, a common area with a large laundry area and new rubberized physical fitness areas.”



Fort Carson can currently house over 8,000 Soldiers in the barracks. New construction will replace old barracks and maintain the number of single Soldier beds.



Other installations have often struggled with certain climate-related issues, such as mold, and had to condemn their barracks to address the issue.



“One of the main reasons we don’t have those problems is because our leaders are engaged,” said Clint Reiss, DPW housing chief. “The command sergeants major do weekly barracks inspections to ensure they are up to standards and address any concerns the Soldiers have about their barracks.”



Fort Carson must compete for barracks construction funding every year, but other installations are ahead of the Mountain Post because they have shortages at their installations whereas Fort Carson has plenty of beds for Soldiers, said Wyka.



“Our barracks are well maintained, and the Army recognizes that,” he said. “We are getting funds, but we are certainly not at the top of the list for barracks. Our main focus is receiving funds to demolish building that are ready to be taken down.”