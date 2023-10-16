PRESS RELEASE: USS Shiloh (CG 67) Homeport Shifts to Hawaii

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

10.18.2023

Story by Lt. Autumn Estrada

Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) arrived to its new homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 14, as part of a planned rotation of forces in the Pacific.



Shiloh is now assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (CNSG MIDPAC) and U.S. 3rd Fleet.



Shiloh departed Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 5 to transit to Hawaii and assist in enforcing international fisheries laws during their Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) mission. OMSI is a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania.



Recently, as part of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, Shiloh entered the South China Sea in June to conduct maritime security operations, including strike exercises and coordinated tactical training between surface and air units. The training operations marked the first time the carrier had entered the South China Sea since its 2021 deployment. Shiloh also participated in Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023 in the Philippine Sea in June, which aimed to facilitate maritime proficiency between the U.S. and the Republic of Singapore.



“We have been working diligently over the past year to ensure Shiloh's homeport change from Japan to Hawaii was executed as smoothly as possible,” said Capt. Adam Cheatham, commanding officer of Shiloh. “This would have not been possible without the excellent coordination we had with CNSG MIDPAC and the Navy Housing Service Center. Together they ensured we were able to smoothly transition to our new homeport and made it easy for our crew and their families to quickly acquire housing. We are excited to continue serving our country with our new shipmates in Hawaii.”



During Shiloh’s transit to Hawaii, the ship made port calls in major naval ports including Suva, Fiji; Subic Bay, Philippines; and Apra Harbor, Guam.



Aloha to Shiloh and welcome to Hawaii!



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations - from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific is to manage the overall warfighting capability of the Surface Combatant Force homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; to coordinate through the Fleet Response Plan cycle the manning, operations, combat systems, engineering, maintenance, training, logistics, administration, and support of assigned units to achieve the highest levels of combat readiness.



