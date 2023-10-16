The Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 14. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 8078050 VIRIN: 231014-N-RB283-6163 Resolution: 610x640 Size: 98.01 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Homeport Shifts to Hawaii, by LTJG Victoria Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.