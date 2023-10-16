Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Homeport Shifts to Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Victoria Estrada 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

    The Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 14. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:43
    Photo ID: 8078050
    VIRIN: 231014-N-RB283-6163
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Homeport Shifts to Hawaii

    #MIDPAC #HomeportShift #Hawaii

