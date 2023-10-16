The Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 14. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
PRESS RELEASE: USS Shiloh (CG 67) Homeport Shifts to Hawaii
